Former St. Michael's clinical aid worker charged in sexual assault investigation

A 61-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges related to a sexual assault investigation.

Police say that in June 2018, a clinical aid worker at St. Michael’s Hospital sexually assaulted a 62-year-old woman, who was a patient at the time.

Police also allege that between May 10 and September 1 of 2019, a clinical aid worker sexually assaulted a 52-year-old woman, who was also a patient at the hospital.

John Vialva surrendered to police on Wednesday and is facing three counts of sexual assault.

Police say Vialva worked at St. Michael’s from 2016 until December 2019 and prior to that he had also worked in the Palliative Care unit at the hospital.