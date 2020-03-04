Loading articles...

Fiat Chrysler US sales chief who sued the company is leaving

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler’s head of U.S. sales is leaving the company after a bumpy career that saw him file a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers.

The company says in a statement that Reid Bigland will leave Fiat Chrysler April 3 after 22 years with the company. He’ll pursue other interests.

Bigland also headed the Ram brand and Fiat Chrysler Canada. During his tenure the company saw big U.S. sales growth, mainly with the Jeep and Ram brands. But his career was marred by the sales scandal, which forced Fiat Chrysler to restate numbers and pay $40 million to settle a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
WB 401 West of Thickson, three left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Clouds will take charge again and still the chance of a few showers or flurries. Mild today/tomorrow. Snow possible…
Latest Weather
Read more