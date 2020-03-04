Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Exhibit to mark a century of female activism in Virginia
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 4, 2020 4:43 am EST
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is set to open an exhibit that honours celebrates a century of female activism in the state.
“Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today” is scheduled to open Sunday.
The exhibit will feature artifacts from the museum’s collections, new acquisitions made through a major collecting initiative and rarely seen loans from private individuals. It is intended to honour change-makers who have brought about positive change in their communities, Virginia and the nation.
In a news release, Museum Collections Curator Karen Sherry said the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920 marked the culmination of a concerted fight for women’s suffrage and heralded a new age of female participation in American civic life. She said the stories in the exhibit underscore the importance of civic engagement.
Along with the exhibition, a newly created photograph will also be on display. It is a re-creation of an iconic photo of suffragists from 1915 featuring modern day female activists from Virginia. The photo will be displayed at the museum throughout the year and reproduced in a limited-edition print series.