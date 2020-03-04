Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
From licence plate fights to teachers’ strikes: What’s going on in Doug Ford’s Ontario?
by The Big Story
Posted Mar 4, 2020 5:06 am EST
One of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's vehicles sits parked at the Ontario Legislature sporting a new licence plate in Toronto on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Ontario says its problematic new licence plates will stop being manufactured on March 4, and the old white-and-blue plates will be issued until problem is fixed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
In today’s Big Story podcast, when what should be a one-day story lasts three weeks, the government handling it likely has a problem on its hands. In mid-February, Ontarians began spotting the province’s new licence plates on the road and realizing they were very difficult to read. When confronted with this fact, the government stood behind its plates…for a while, anyway.
Now the licence plates have been recalled, or will be soon, but not before a round of embarrassing press—exactly the kind of coverage Premier Doug Ford has been trying to avoid in recent months. In the meantime, the province is battling teachers’ unions, facing fresh criticism over its autism plan and trying to prepare for a possible pandemic. What’s going on at Queen’s Park?