From licence plate fights to teachers’ strikes: What’s going on in Doug Ford’s Ontario?

One of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's vehicles sits parked at the Ontario Legislature sporting a new licence plate in Toronto on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Ontario says its problematic new licence plates will stop being manufactured on March 4, and the old white-and-blue plates will be issued until problem is fixed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

In today’s Big Story podcast, when what should be a one-day story lasts three weeks, the government handling it likely has a problem on its hands. In mid-February, Ontarians began spotting the province’s new licence plates on the road and realizing they were very difficult to read. When confronted with this fact, the government stood behind its plates…for a while, anyway.

Now the licence plates have been recalled, or will be soon, but not before a round of embarrassing press—exactly the kind of coverage Premier Doug Ford has been trying to avoid in recent months. In the meantime, the province is battling teachers’ unions, facing fresh criticism over its autism plan and trying to prepare for a possible pandemic. What’s going on at Queen’s Park?

GUEST: Cynthia Mulligan, CityNews

