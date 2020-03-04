Loading articles...

Dog musher suffers injuries in crash with snowmobile

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A dog musher participating in an event near Galena was injured when she was struck by a snowmobile.

Kristen Bey, 64, of Nome, was flown from Galena to Fairbanks with what Alaska State Troopers called “significant” injuries.

Bey on Sunday night was participating in the Serum Run. After leaving Ruby, she was hit about 5 miles (8 kilometres) outside of Galena.,

Another participant in the Serum Run transported her to Galena by snowmobile.

Troopers received word of the crash Monday.

The driver of the snowmobile who struck Bey later contacted troopers and is co-operating with the investigation, troopers said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of Keele collectors - right lane closed due to a stalled bus, passengers getting on a replacement bus.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Clouds will take charge again and still the chance of a few showers or flurries. Mild today/tomorrow. Snow possible…
Latest Weather
Read more