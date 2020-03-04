Dog musher suffers injuries in crash with snowmobile

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A dog musher participating in an event near Galena was injured when she was struck by a snowmobile.

Kristen Bey, 64, of Nome, was flown from Galena to Fairbanks with what Alaska State Troopers called “significant” injuries.

Bey on Sunday night was participating in the Serum Run. After leaving Ruby, she was hit about 5 miles (8 kilometres) outside of Galena.,

Another participant in the Serum Run transported her to Galena by snowmobile.

Troopers received word of the crash Monday.

The driver of the snowmobile who struck Bey later contacted troopers and is co-operating with the investigation, troopers said.

The Associated Press