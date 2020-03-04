Loading articles...

Canada cuts interest rates because of the virus outbreak

TORONTO — Canada’s central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Bank of Canada said in a statement the virus represents a significant health threat to people in a growing number of countries, business has fallen sharply in some regions and supply chains have been disrupted. The move matches what the U.S. Federal Reserve has done.

The bank said as the virus spreads, business and consumer confidence will deteriorate, further depressing activity.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:46 AM
EB Gardiner east of Cherry, the right lane is blocked with maintenance crews. Slow from the Humber Bridge. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:09 AM
Clouds will take charge again and still the chance of a few showers or flurries. Mild today/tomorrow. Snow possible…
Latest Weather
Read more