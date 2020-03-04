Arson suspected in fire at Scarborough collision reporting centre

Police are investigating a possible case of arson after a fire broke out at a collision reporting centre in Scarborough overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Lawrence Avenue East and Howden Road area, just west of Birchmount Road, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said it appears someone smashed open the two glass front doors, dumped gasoline on the carpet inside the building and lit it on fire.

The suspects then fled the area.

Officials said the fire was knocked down quickly and the building was ventilated to get all the smoke out.

No suspect description has been released.