Loading articles...

Arson suspected in fire at Scarborough collision reporting centre

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 5:30 am EST

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are investigating a possible case of arson after a fire broke out at a collision reporting centre in Scarborough overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Lawrence Avenue East and Howden Road area, just west of Birchmount Road, around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said it appears someone smashed open the two glass front doors, dumped gasoline on the carpet inside the building and lit it on fire.

The suspects then fled the area.

Officials said the fire was knocked down quickly and the building was ventilated to get all the smoke out.

No suspect description has been released.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:57 AM
Eastbound and Southbound traffic blocked at Warden and Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:19 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Above average temperatures once again for #Toronto GTA. Chance of showers or flurries. More…
Latest Weather
Read more