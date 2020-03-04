Alex Trebek reaches one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is celebrating a milestone in his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury native announced in March of last year that he’d been diagnosed with such a cancer and vowed to fight it and keep working, which he’s done.

In a new YouTube video from the “Jeopardy!” set, Trebek says he’s “very happy to report” that he’s just reached the one-year survival rate for his type of cancer, which is 18 per cent.

But the 79-year-old adds his treatment journey hasn’t been an easy one, noting he’s had “a lot of not so good days.”

Trebek says “there were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden massive attacks of great depression” that made him “wonder if it really was worth fighting.”

But he adds he “brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal” of his wife and “soulmate Jean, who has given her all” to help him survive.