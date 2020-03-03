Loading articles...

Alleged impaired driver arrested after going wrong way on Gardiner

Last Updated Mar 3, 2020 at 6:45 am EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a crash involving an alleged impaired driver who was driving westbound on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway.

The crash happened near the Don Valley Parkway early Tuesday morning but the exact time is not yet known.

Police told 680 NEWS the female driver struck another minivan. A female passenger in the vehicle hit suffered minor injuries but the male driver was not injured.

The driver of the minivan said the wrong-way vehicle was heading in his direction when he swerved his minivan and managed to avoid a head-on crash.

The wrong-way driver tried to run away after but was chased down and arrested. She suffered minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner are closed approaching the DVP.

