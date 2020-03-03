Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UN watchdog: Iran has 3 possible undeclared nuclear sites
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 3, 2020 8:53 am EST
VIENNA — The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog says it has identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday in a confidential report to member nations seen by The Associated Press that it has sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but has received no reply.
“The agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by Iran,” the agency said in a report.
The IAEA had previously said that uranium particles of man-made origin had been discovered at one location outside Tehran that had not been declared, which appeared to confirm allegations made by the U.S. and Israel about a secret nuclear warehouse.