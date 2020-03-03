Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thermo Fisher buying Qiagen in deal worth about $10.1B
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 3, 2020 8:54 am EST
FILE - This April 26, 2007, file photo, shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies, is buying Qiagen in a deal valued at about $10.1 billion, reported Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Qiagen NV is a provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies. The Netherlands-based company has approximately 5,100 workers at 35 locations in more than 25 countries. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies, is buying Qiagen in a deal valued at about $10.1 billion.
Qiagen NV is a provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies. The Netherlands-based company has approximately 5,100 workers at 35 locations in more than 25 countries. It generated 2019 revenue of $1.53 billion.
Thermo Fisher posted revenue of more than $25 billion last year. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is offering 39 euros ($43.33) in cash for each Qiagen share, a premium of about 23% to its closing price Monday.
The combined company will work on speeding up the development of higher-specificity, faster and more comprehensive tests that may improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
The transaction also includes approximately $1.4 billion in debt.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.
Qiagen’s stock surged 16%, while shares of Thermo Fisher rose nearly 5% in Tuesday premarket trading.