Police looking for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted at Mississauga club

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

Peel police are looking for witnesses after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by multiple suspects at a club in Mississauga.

Officers says they were called to the area of Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

An investigation revealed the woman had gone to the nightclub in the area on Saturday. After the club closed, she was allegedly sexually assaulted in the area by multiple suspects.

The distraught victim was located near the nightclub. She suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

It’s believed the suspects were also at the club earlier in the evening. No descriptions have been made available.

Anyone who was at the club in question that night or helped the woman are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

