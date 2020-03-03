Ontario revamping mental health services

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford watches as Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks at an event at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto on January 30, 2019. Ontarians are set to learn the government's plans today for an overhaul of the health-care system. Health Minister Christine Elliott is set to introduce legislation this afternoon and will make an announcement on it this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario is creating a central agency to oversee its revamp of the province’s mental health services.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the creation of the Mental Health and Addictions Centre of Excellence will help build a co-ordinated treatment system.
She says the centre will standardize and monitor the quality of services across the province, likening its work to that of Cancer Care Ontario.
The centre is part of the province’s mental health and addictions plan announced today, which Elliott says will cut wait times and improve services.
She says the province will also provide access to cognitive behavioural therapy designed to treat people struggling with anxiety or depression.
That program will cost $20 million when it launches this spring and aims to treat 80,000 people in its first year.