Ontario reports 2 new coronavirus cases, bringing province's total to 20
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 3, 2020 11:06 am EST
Last Updated Mar 3, 2020 at 11:09 am EST
A healthcare professional adjusts her mask during a demonstration of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procedures at Toronto Western Hospital on October 17, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario now has 20 cases of the novel coronavirus, with two new people added to the tally on Tuesday.
Health officials have not yet divulged details about the new cases.
But a spate of new ones have been reported over the past few days, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.
The province’s first four cases were people with a travel history to China, where the outbreak originated, and three of those have since been completely cleared of the virus.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, has said the virus known as COVID-19 doesn’t appear to be spreading locally at this time.
The new Ontario cases bring Canada’s total to 29, with eight cases in British Columbia and one in Quebec.
