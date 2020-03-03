Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,423.62, down 129.64 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.58, or 4.29 per cent, to $35.22 on 16.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down three cents, or 2.83 per cent, to $1.03 on 11.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up 45 cents, or 8.47 per cent, to $5.76 on 11.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $1.66, or 2.39 per cent, to $67.85 on 10 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 60 cents, or 2.62 per cent, to $22.31 on 8.9 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.06, or four per cent, to $27.55 on 8.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Manulife Financial Corp. — Employers in Canada are asking employees to self-quarantine after travelling to places hit hard by a novel form of coronavirus. Manulife Financial Corp. says it is requiring employees who have visited China, South Korea, Iran and Italy to observe a 14-day self-quarantine after they or anyone in their home has travelled to any of those countries. The Toronto-based insurance company has also suspended all but essential travel to and from mainland China. For personal trips, it is encouraging employees to consider advice provided by health authorities. Home Depot of Canada Inc. says it has put all employee travel to and from Asia and Italy on hold until further notice.

Hudson’s Bay Co. (TSX:HBC). Up four cents at $10.99. Executive chairman Richard Baker’s influence over Hudson’s Bay Co. is about to get another big boost as Canada’s oldest retailer closes a turbulent chapter in its nearly 350 years of existence. The Canadian retailer said Tuesday that Baker will replace chief executive Helena Foulkes, who is departing the company about two years after she was hired. Baker will assume the new role while keeping his HBC chairman and governor titles. Baker, a U.S. private-equity real estate investor, bought HBC in 2008, after the death of former owner Jerry Zucker. He took the company public for $17 a share in 2012.

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Down $1.02 to $113.96. Canadian National Railway Co. has started to call back most of the 450 workers temporarily laid off last month, when blockades brought the company’s eastern network to a near standstill. The blockades sidelined more than 1,400 freight and passenger trains and, according to analyst estimates, cost the company scores of millions of dollars. CN chief executive JJ Ruest says the recovery process will take several weeks as shipments of bulk and consumer products ramp up. CN shut down its eastern network on Feb. 13, one week into a blockade by Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters that cut a key rail link east of Belleville, Ont.

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSX:GFL). Down $4.60 or 17 per cent at $22.40. GFL Environmental Inc.’s first day of trading saw its shares drop below its target price. The Vaughan, Ont.-based waste management company’s shares were $4.60 lower at $22.40 in Tuesday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Despite the decrease, GFL raised C$2.9 billion, including $1.9 billion from its initial public offering, that was the third largest by amount raised in TSX history, and $1 billion through a concurrent financing. GFL offered 75 million shares at a price of US$19 per share or C$25.33, below a range of US$20 to US$21 that had been proposed last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press