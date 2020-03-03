Loading articles...

Gunshot victim arrives at Humber River hospital, shooting location unknown

Last Updated Mar 4, 2020 at 12:01 am EST

A Toronto police car is parked outside the Humber River Hospital after a gunshot victim walk in on March 3, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera.

A shooting victim is being treated after showing up at Humber River hospital late Tuesday night.

Police say officers are at the hospital on Wilson Avenue in North York, trying to get more information and determine a location for the shooting.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are still unknown.

More to come

