Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was up 9.8 cents at $5.34 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 12.2 cents at $3.8240 a bushel; May oats fell 2.4 cents at $2.66 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained .6 cent at 8.936 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.88 cents sat $1.1160 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .55 cent at $1.3485 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 1.85 cents at .6440 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Mavis, one lane is blocked with a collision - jammed from the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:55 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Parts of the GTA under a FOG ADVISORY. Give yourself some extra time this Tuesday morning
Latest Weather
Read more