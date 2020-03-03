German police raid homes of far-right suspects

BERLIN — German police on Tuesday raided the homes of 12 people who are suspected of having formed a far-right group that wanted to attack immigrants and foreigners.

The suspects are aged between 19 and 57 years and their homes were searched in Schleswig-Holstein and elsewhere in Germany, police in the northern state said in a statement.

The 12 suspects allegedly founded the group “Aryan Circle Germany” with others in July in the town of Bad Segeberg in northern Germany. All suspects are known to have far-right views.

The suspects openly showed their support for the far-right group by posing with the symbols and slogans of the group for photos.

The raids of their homes were conducted to find further evidence, the statement said.

The Associated Press