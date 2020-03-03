No gun found in Georgetown school after weapons call prompted lockdown

Loading articles...

Last Updated Mar 3, 2020 at 2:03 pm EST

Halton police say an object seen at a Georgetown school that prompted them to respond to a weapons call is, in fact, not a handgun.

Two males were initially taken into custody after reports that a gun was pointed inside Georgetown District High School.

Officers responded to the school around 1 p.m. and it was put into lockdown.

After confirming the object was not a gun, the males were released and no criminal charges have been laid. The lockdown at the school has also been lifted.

Nearby schools Holy Cross Catholic Elementary and Gary Allan High school were also in lockdown for a brief period, but have since been released.

No injuries were reported.

