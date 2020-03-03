Loading articles...

Male critically injured in Chinatown shooting

Last Updated Mar 3, 2020 at 6:56 am EST

Toronto police investigate a shooting at a 24-hour restaurant on Dundas Street West near Spadina Avenue on March 3, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

One male is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a 24-hour restaurant in Chinatown.

Toronto police were called to the restaurant on the south side of Dundas Street West west of Spadina Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

So far there’s no word of any arrest or description of a suspect.

