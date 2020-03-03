Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canada's tourism industry braces for impact of new coronavirus on travel
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 3, 2020 4:33 pm EST
Canadian flags are seen on the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council as tourists take photos on Parliament Hill before Canada Day, in Ottawa on June 27, 2019. Canada's tourism industry is bracing for the possible impact of the novel coronavirus on the number of visitors to the country this summer travel season. Some experts are already seeing a change in the number of people coming to Canada from overseas, particularly from China -- the second largest long-haul market for Canada-bound tourists and the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Canada’s tourism industry is bracing for the impact of the novel coronavirus on the number of foreign visitors this summer travel season.
Some experts are already seeing a change in the number of people coming from overseas, particularly from China — the second largest long-haul market for Canada-bound tourists and where the outbreak began.
But Chinese travellers, while heavily sought after by the Canadian tourism industry, still make up a relatively small portion of Canada’s annual visitors.
Several Canadian tourism marketing agencies have pulled all their ad money from China and are using it to double down on efforts to attract people from other markets like the United States and United Kingdom.
Canada is still considered a safe destination for international and domestic travellers, with a low risk of transmission.
As for festivals and other large events, federal and provincial health authorities in Ontario and British Columbia have so far not issued special instructions about large gatherings like events and festivals, calling it “business as usual.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.