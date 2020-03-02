Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tax writeoffs coming for off-road electric cars, Trudeau tells miners
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 2, 2020 5:18 pm EST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is making off-road vehicles and automotive equipment eligible for an immediate tax writeoff.
Trudeau is in Toronto this afternoon at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference, where he is imploring Canadians to end the polarized debate over how to address climate change.
He says Canadians need to see the opportunities ahead for Canadian businesses to profit from the transition, including as the world’s “cleanest” supplier of metals and minerals used in solar panels and electric batteries.
To help Canada’s mining industry lower its carbon footprint while extracting those resources, Canada will add off-road vehicles like mining vehicles to the list of electric cars that are already eligible for a 100 per cent tax writeoff in the year they are put into service.
Last year’s federal budget introduced the full writeoff for electric cars purchased by businesses, as long as those cars did not also benefit from the cash rebate for electric and hybrid-electric vehicle purchases.
The expanded incentive is expected to cost $62 million over the next five years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020.