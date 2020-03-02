Sri Lankan Parliament dissolved, elections set for April

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s president dissolved Parliament ahead of schedule. using his constitutional entitlement at midnight Monday.

He set new elections for April 25 in which he aims to secure a strong majority that will enable him to push for constitutional changes to increase presidential powers.

The dissolution comes six months before the parliamentary term was scheduled to end. The decree signed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said elections will be held on April 25.

Rajapaksa was elected to office last November but has said he cannot work freely because his presidential powers were reduced. He has also faced restrictions because the opposition commanded a majority in the 225-member Parliament.

Krishan Francis, The Associated Press