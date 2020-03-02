Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario signs Ring of Fire agreements with two northern First Nations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 2, 2020 6:12 pm EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, Chief Cornelius Wabasse, Webequie First Nation, left, and Chief Bruce Achneepineskum, Marten Falls First Nation, centre, show off their signed agreement regarding the ring of fire in Northern Ontario at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario has signed agreements with two Indigenous communities in a move the government says is a step forward in its plans to build road access to the Ring of Fire region.
Premier Doug Ford announced the new deals with the Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation at a mining conference in Toronto on Monday.
The previous Liberal government had signed deals with three of the nine communities surrounding the Ring of Fire, including Marten Falls and Webequie.
But in August, the Ford government ripped up those deals in favour of pursuing new individual agreements with the nine First Nations.
NDP northern development critic Michael Mantha says ripping up those deals was a step backwards that has further delayed the project.
The region in Northern Ontario holds some of the world’s richest deposits of chromite, nickel, copper and platinum — valued at anywhere from $30 billion to $60 billion.