Man found shot dead outside former Humber River Hospital site

A man has been found dead outside a former hospital in North York after he was shot multiple times.

Toronto police were out on ordinary patrol around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, when they found the man at a bus stop in front of Humber River Hospital’s former site near Church and Jane streets.

The man, believed to be in his early- to mid-20s, had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not sure if he was shot in the area or dumped there.

This is the city’s 13th murder of the year.