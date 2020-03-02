Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery was up 1.60 cents at $5.2420 a bushel; Mar. corn was rose 7 cents at $3.7020 a bushel; May oats fell 10.80 cents at $2.6840 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was gained 13.80 cents at 8.93 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was fe11 3.28 cents sat $1.0972 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 3.80 cents at $1.3430 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .15 cent at .6255 a pound.

The Associated Press

