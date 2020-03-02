Loading articles...

Frankfurt airport shuts down temporarily over drone sighting

BERLIN — Frankfurt’s international airport was shut down temporarily after a drone was spotted near the facility on Monday, German federal police said.

“There are currently no departures and landings,” police said in a tweet. Police said they were investigating the situation.

A pilot reported the drone over the southern part of the airport around 11:15 a.m. Police were searching the area with the support of a helicopter, the German news agency dpa reported.

Several flights were cancelled or rerouted, among them a plane with the governor of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, who was returning from a visit in Israel.

Only a few weeks ago, Frankfurt airport had to be shut down for about an hour because of a drone sighting and in 2019, some 28 drone sightings were reported there, dpa wrote.

The Associated Press

