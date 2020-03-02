Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CAPES FOR KIDS: Join forces with us for kids with disabilities
by 680 NEWS STAFF
Posted Mar 2, 2020 10:47 am EST
Last Updated Mar 2, 2020 at 10:57 am EST
Capes For Kids is a fundraiser for the Holland Bloorview Hospital raising money and awareness for kids with disabilities.
Fundraise online or wear a cape in person everywhere you go from March 2-8. You can even earn an official cape once raising $100 ($50 for children).
According to the Capes For Kids website, “
Since 2017, Capes for Kids has raised over $1,700,000 for research, education, and care at Holland Bloorview. To date, thousands have joined forces with us by assembling teams, fundraising and wearing capes around the city. With your help, we can make a meaningful difference for kids and youth with disabilities.”
680 NEWS has a team you can donate to as well.
Visit here to do that and see our capes.
