Loading articles...

American Jewish history museum seeks bankruptcy protection

FILE - This is a Nov. 9, 2020, file photo showing an exterior view of the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia. The museum filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday morning, March 2, 2020. The museum said it owed about $30 million to bondholders and about $500,000 to unsecured creditors, according to court documents. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA — The National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, seeking relief from debt brought by construction efforts.

Phil Darivoff, chair of the museum’s board, told The Philadelphia Inquirer the museum has been carrying millions of dollars in debt since it opened its 100,000-square-foot location at Independence Mall in 2010. The $150 million terra cotta and glass facility replaced a small brick building about a block away.

The museum owes a little over $30 million to bondholders and about $500,000 to unsecured creditors, according to court documents.

“It is a weight on our shoulders that we have to get rid of,” Darivoff said.

Museum officials said the bankruptcy proceedings won’t affect museum operations or staffing.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Foggy conditions in Durham region, especially along the 407. Make sure your headlight system is on and be prepared…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:33 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Our Weather Guarantee Sunwing vacation winner with for the month of February is...Clara Parnell from St. Catharines! Congratu…
Latest Weather
Read more