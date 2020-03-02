Loading articles...

Alberta's Kenney says frustrating coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks during a press conference in Edmonton on February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — Alberta’s premier says it’s frustrating to see his government doing everything it can to grow the economy only to watch global oil prices fall due to reduced demand tied to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But Jason Kenney says Alberta is in a better position to weather low prices, as oil companies in the province have used lean times to find ways to reduce operating costs over the last five years.

He says while the economic downturn continues, Alberta must keep leveraging the benefits of its well-educated and young workforce along with its low-tax environment.

Kenney promised voters in last spring’s election that his United Conservative government would bring back jobs.

But since last June, 50,000 full-time jobs have been lost and unemployment is hovering around seven per cent.

To that end, Kenney has announced a $100-million loan extension to the Orphan Well Association to clean up more abandoned sites, creating a projected 500 direct and spin-off jobs.

The premier has promised to eradicate Alberta’s $6.8-billion deficit by 2023, in part by keeping spending costs in line. But the Opposition NDP says by cutting staff in health, education and elsewhere, the province is compromising front-line service and care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 400 south of Sheppard - centre lane blocked with a collision. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Misty and drizzly for the commute home this evening. Fog develops tonight as we fall to lows near minus 2.
Latest Weather
Read more