Alberta company says 'not enough to apologize' for explicit Greta decal
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 2, 2020 11:45 am EST
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
CALGARY — An Alberta energy services company says it deeply regrets pain caused by a decal bearing its logo beneath a sexually suggestive cartoon appearing to depict 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
X-Site Energy Services says in a statement posted to its website that it recognizes it’s not enough to apologize for the image that unleashed a torrent of online outrage last week.
It says it’s committed to recovering and destroying all the decals it distributed and says it hopes everyone stops republishing the image.
The company adds that management takes full responsibility and organizational changes have been made to reflect this.
It also says it intends to hold sessions about respect in the workplace for all of its staff.
A call to Doug Sparrow, who was listed as X-Site’s general manager last week, went straight to voice mail and he did not immediately respond to a message seeking further clarification.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020