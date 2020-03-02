Residents of 650 Parliament to move back into building starting Monday

Residents of 650 Parliament St. will be allowed to move back into their building starting Monday after an electrical fire forced them out almost two years ago.

More than 1,500 people were displaced in the six-alarm fire on Aug. 21, 2018. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office said the fire was caused by a “catastrophic failure” of the building’s electrical system, which caused an explosion in the electrical room.

Wellesley Parliament Square, the building’s management, said residents will be welcomed back over an 11-week period.

Tenants will be moved in two floors at a time, starting with the top two floors and progressing downwards. They are being told to contact the response centre within seven days of their floor’s designated return week so they can reserve a move-in window.

As of Monday, repairs are still being made to some of the units on the lower floors. However, management said they have the permits and the approval to allow the residents back home at this point.

The building’s management has assured residents that their rent will remain the same as it was on Aug. 1, 2018. Residents will also not have to start paying their rent again until the first of the month after they return.

The return date for tenants was pushed back several times, frustrating many residents.

The fire destroyed the building’s electrical system and because of the extensive damage — and the fact that the electrical system dated back to the 1970s — the building had to be re-wired, which was part of the problem why it took so long to make the repairs.

Back in March of 2019, management said more than $20-million of an estimated $25- to $30-million had been spent to fix all the damage to the building. As well, another $10 million has been spent to assist tenants since the fire.

Lawyers for the residents have filed a class-action lawsuit against building management to get compensation for expenses and other losses.