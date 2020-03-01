Loading articles...

TTC fares go up Sunday

A woman uses her Presto card to enter the Dundas subway station. (FILE/ CITYNEWS)

Starting Sunday prepare to drop some more change during your commute.

The TTC said adults riding the red rocket will still pay $3.25, but anyone under 19 years old and seniors will now pay $2.20 – a 10 cent increase.

These changes will also apply to Presto payments, and the cost of monthly passes will increase across all fare types.

At the end of the month, say goodbye to the discount program for trips between GO Transit and the TTC.  The popular program was cut by Ford Government in August.

This the ninth fare hike since 2009.

