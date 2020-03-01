Loading articles...

South's military: North Korea fires unidentified projectile

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile.

The launch on Monday came two days North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of units in front-line and eastern areas.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff couldn’t immediately confirm what the projectile was or how far it flew.

The Associated Press

