No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 4 will be approximately $9 million.

The Canadian Press

