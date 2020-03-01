Loading articles...

No beach booze in March in Florida spring break town

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Spring breakers be forewarned: you still can’t drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties.

The Panama City News Herald reports that the month-long ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits.

Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman says zero tolerance policy originally enacted in 2015 has helped the city transition from a national spring break hot-spot to a more family-friendly destination all year long.

Whitman says enforcing the ban includes extra officers on the beach, some on all-terrain vehicles. Violators can be fined or even jailed.

The Associated Press

