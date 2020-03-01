Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Wet'suwet'en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in pipeline dispute

SMITHERS, B.C. — A Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief and senior government ministers say they have reached a proposed arrangement in discussing a pipeline dispute that has prompted solidarity protests across Canada in recent weeks.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and British Columbia Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser would not give details on the proposed agreement, saying it first has to be reviewed by the Wet’suwet’en people.

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone.

The announcement comes as talks between the hereditary chiefs and the ministers entered a fourth day.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

