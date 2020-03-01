'Homeless camp' catches fire under Gardiner Expressway near Bay Street

Firefighters quickly doused a blaze at what they said was a “homeless camp” under the Gardiner Expressway Sunday.

Fire said they were called to a report of a rubbish fire in the Bay Street and Lakeshore Boulevard area under the Gardiner at around 2:16 p.m.

Toronto police tweeted that they had received reports of explosions in the area and that a large plume of inky black smoke could be seen on traffic cameras.

The fire was quickly knocked down and there were no reports of injuries, fire said.

Fire said the blaze appeared to have been amongst a group of tents.

@680NEWStraffic Gardiner WB just before Jarvis, tons of black smoke pic.twitter.com/1FSln6UlGp — Nish (@NishaNishxo) March 1, 2020

There have been two of these types of fires over the past two weeks.

On Feb. 23, four people were injured in a fire at a homeless camp in Corktown Commons park near the Gardiner Expressway.

Several propane canisters appeared to have exploded in that incident, fire said.

The next morning, another camp caught fire, this time near the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Jameson Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries in that particular fire, but several charred propane tanks were found at the scene.

All three fires are still under investigation.