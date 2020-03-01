Loading articles...

'Homeless camp' catches fire under Gardiner Expressway near Bay Street

Last Updated Mar 1, 2020 at 3:10 pm EST

Toronto fire crews put out a fire at what they said was a "homeless camp" under the Gardiner Expressway near Bay Street on March 1, 2020. (DOUGLAS BOYD/CITYNEWS)

Firefighters quickly doused a blaze at what they said was a “homeless camp” under the Gardiner Expressway Sunday.

Fire said they were called to a report of a rubbish fire in the Bay Street and Lakeshore Boulevard area under the Gardiner at around 2:16 p.m.

Toronto police tweeted that they had received reports of explosions in the area and that a large plume of inky black smoke could be seen on traffic cameras.

The fire was quickly knocked down and there were no reports of injuries, fire said.

Fire said the blaze appeared to have been amongst a group of tents.

There have been two of these types of fires over the past two weeks.

On Feb. 23, four people were injured in a fire at a homeless camp in Corktown Commons park near the Gardiner Expressway.

Several propane canisters appeared to have exploded in that incident, fire said.

The next morning, another camp caught fire, this time near the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Jameson Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries in that particular fire, but several charred propane tanks were found at the scene.

All three fires are still under investigation.

 

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision #EBGardiner approaching Parklawn, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:29 AM
Big jumps in temperatures so far this morning! 8 a.m. temperature at Pearson was -8° and at 10:30 a.m., we’re at…
Latest Weather
Read more