Firefighters douse 2 separate east Toronto fires

Two separate fires in east Toronto kept fire crews busy on Sunday.

Fire said they were called to an apartment building on Dawes Road in East York at around 10:30 a.m.

There were concerns there may be children trapped inside the building, so the call was upgraded to a second-alarm, bringing more fire units to the scene, fire said.

Fire said the children were quickly located in a neighbouring apartment and were not injured.

The blaze was kept contained to a unit on the eleventh floor and was quickly put-out.

Fire said there were no other reports of injuries, but two cats were rescued by firefighters. It is not known if the pets were injured.

The second fire call was at a townhouse on Parma Court, near Victoria Park Avenue, at around 11:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, flames were seen coming from a third-floor window, Toronto fire said.

The residents got out of the building before crews arrived. There were no reports of injuries, fire said.

The cause of both fires is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.