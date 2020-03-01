Elderly man rescued from Humber River

Emergency crews rescued an elderly man from the Humber River Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to Hickory Tree Road and Lawrence Avenue West in the Weston area for a report of a man in the river.

The man was pulled from the water by the marine unit and police said paramedics were performing CPR on the victim.

The incident continues to be investigated by the police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.