Earthquake strikes near Adak, westernmost municipality in US

ADAK, Alaska — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Sunday near Adak, the westernmost municipality in the United States, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck 12:37 p.m. at a spot 144.9 miles (233.6 km) west of Adak, a town of about 330 people, the agency said. It had a depth of 18 miles (29 km.)

There are no initial reports of damage.

The Associated Press