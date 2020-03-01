Loading articles...

4 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed four new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 15.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CRASH - #WBGARDINER approaching Jarvis. Lane blocked. Delays from south of Eastern on the DVP.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:12 PM
A few wet flurries this evening. Bring out the umbrella tomorrow! A taste of spring Monday with 5mm of rain and temps near 7 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more