Woman, 25, facing charges in sexual assault investigation

Police have charged Tessy Osabuyi in connection with a sexual assault investigation. TPS/HO

A 25-year-old woman is facing several charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police say a man met a woman over social media and the two agreed to meet in person in the area of Bathurst and College streets in the early morning hours of Feb. 28.

Police allege the woman then extorted the man for money and sexually assaulted him.

Tessy Osabuyi of Toronto is charged with sexual assault, extortion, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone to contact them directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

