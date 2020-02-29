Loading articles...

Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Washington, to attend a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest development at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump addressed the nation from the White House earlier this week.

Trump’s appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not travelled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #EB409 east of Martingrove.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:38 AM
Recapping our storm totals from Wednesday to Friday, Pearson International picked up 15.4 centimetres of snow over…
Latest Weather
Read more