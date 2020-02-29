Loading articles...

Snow plow hits meter causing gas leak

A Toronto Fire truck logo is seen on the side of a fire truck in an undated photo CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Crews were called to a gas leak in the Queen Street East and Lee Avenue area after a snowplow hit a meter Saturday morning

Toronto police tweeted at around 10 a.m. that they were evacuating businesses in the area because of the leak.

Enbridge Gas shut off the gas to the area at around 10:45 a.m. and police reopened the area to traffic around the same time.

The driver of the plow remained at the scene and police continue to investigate the collision.

 

