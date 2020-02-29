Snow plow hits meter causing gas leak

Crews were called to a gas leak in the Queen Street East and Lee Avenue area after a snowplow hit a meter Saturday morning

Toronto police tweeted at around 10 a.m. that they were evacuating businesses in the area because of the leak.

Enbridge Gas shut off the gas to the area at around 10:45 a.m. and police reopened the area to traffic around the same time.

The driver of the plow remained at the scene and police continue to investigate the collision.