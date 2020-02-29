OSSTF, province to head back to the bargaining table Sunday

The union representing public high school teachers in Ontario has been called back to the bargaining table by the Ministry of Labour’s mediator amid ongoing strike action.

In a statement, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) said they were contacted by the mediator on Saturday and will meet with the province on Sunday evening for exploratory talks.

OSSTF said more formal bargaining could happen on Monday if warranted and added the talks will cover both the education worker and the teacher/occasional teacher central tables.

The two sides have not participated in negotiations in over two months.

The union announced Friday they would be holding a one-day strike in select boards, including the Toronto District School Board, on Thurs. March 6th.

President Harvey Bischof has maintained that he will call off the ongoing strikes if the government backs down on increasing class sizes.

The Progressive Conservatives announced last March they would increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28 – which would lead to thousands of fewer teachers in the system – and require students to take four e-learning courses to graduate.

The government has partly backed off on both issues, offering to instead increase average high school class sizes to 25 and require two online learning courses, but the unions say that doesn’t go far enough.

In a statement Friday, Lecce said he remains committed to reaching a deal with the province’s public high school teachers.

“It is time for OSSTF to return to the table with reasonable proposals that are good for students,” he said.