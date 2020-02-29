Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $19 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s $19 million Lotto Max jackpot.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 3 will grow to approximately $24 million.

The Canadian Press

