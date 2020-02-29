Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Cabbagetown stabbing

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man is in serious but non-life threatening condition following a stabbing in Cabbagetown.

Police were called to the area of Shuter and Parliament streets just after 9:30 p.m. and discovered one person suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics transported an adult male to a nearby trauma centre.

No word on any suspect information at this time or what may have led up to the incident.

