France banning large gatherings to slow spread of virus
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 29, 2020 9:38 am EST
French government and officials including French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran, left, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, center back, and French President Emmanuel Macron, right, attend a meeting concerning the COVID-19 situation in France, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. (Jean-Claude Coutausse, Pool via AP)
PARIS — France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to slow the spread of a coronavirus epidemic.
The cancellation of large gatherings in confined spaces was announced by Health Minister Olivier Veran after special government meetings Saturday.
Public gatherings are being banned completely in the Oise region north of Paris that has seen a cluster of cases, and in a town in the Alps that has also seen infections, he said.
As of Saturday, France had registered a total of 73 cases, up from 57 on Friday. Of those, 59 people remain hospitalized, two have died and 12 have recovered, the minister said.