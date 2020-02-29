Staff, students at midtown ESL centre may have been exposed to coronavirus

Students and staff at a midtown english as a second language centre may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to them by Toronto Public Health (TPH).

The letter obtained by CityNews is addressed to staff and students at the ESL & LINC centre at 90 Eglinton Avenue East.

It says the individual last attended the facility on Feb. 25 and did not have symptoms on that day, adding that anyone from the centre who develops symptoms prior to March 11 should follow self-isolation guidelines.

It also suggests that anyone who does seek medical treatment should call their healthcare provider first so they can take necessary precautions.

A TPH spokesperson said sometimes as a part of routine work for all public health investigations related to communicable diseases like COVID-19, “we share information with people through letters of notification like this recent example,” but added “to protect people’s privacy, we do not share personal health information externally.”

A statement from Dr. Vinita Dubey, Associate Medical Officer of Health, said “we assess situations and exposure setting for potential health risk. We do this as part of our case and contact tracing and follow-up.”

Dr. Dubey added they do this to provide education, further instructions, and reduce the potential of virus spread.

The centre is operated by the Toronto Catholic District School Board.